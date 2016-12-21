Moving and Shaking: Kirk Douglas birthday, JCC's 'One....

From left: Michael Douglas, Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Kirk Douglas' 100th birthday celebration. Photo by Christopher Briscoe Legendary actor Kirk Douglas celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and a shot of vodka during a party in the Sunset Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 9. The approximately 135 attendees included Douglas' wife, Anne ; his son and fellow actor Michael Douglas and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones , and their children Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta.

