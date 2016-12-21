Malibu SUV rollover victim airlifted to hospital
One victim was airlifted to safety early today after an SUV rollover at Malibu Canyon Road south of Piuma Road in the hills of Malibu, authorities said. The rollover happened as the result of a traffic collision, reported at 6:50 a.m., involving two vehicles and leaving one person trapped, said Vanessa Lozano, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
