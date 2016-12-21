Lieberman Keeps Top Post on Santa Monica-Malibu School Board
While the Santa Monica City Council likes to rotate the mayor's seat frequently, naming its third mayor in three years this week, the local school board prefers consistency and appointed Laurie Lieberman to her third consecutive year as president on Thursday. Richard Tahvildarin-Jesswein was named vice president.
