'Lawless' director John Hillcoat buys...

'Lawless' director John Hillcoat buys a breezy contemporary in Malibu

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Film director John Hillcoat, inset, and his wife, photographer Polly Borland, have paid about $1.66 million for the Doug Rucker-designed home in Malibu. Film director John Hillcoat, inset, and his wife, photographer Polly Borland, have paid about $1.66 million for the Doug Rucker-designed home in Malibu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. Dec 25 TexVet 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Dec 1 Min 16
Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Oct '16 richardnames 34
News Australian man charged with attempted murder af... Oct '16 guest 1
vote trump Oct '16 teamtrump 1
Kim kardashinan Oct '16 Billy 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC