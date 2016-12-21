Kylie Jenner Helps Plan Surprise Marr...

Kylie Jenner Helps Plan Surprise Marriage Proposal for Her Assistant Victoria

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: E! Online

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star helped arrange a surprise marriage proposal for her friend and assistant Victoria Villarroel Gamero . Her boyfriend and soccer player Marco Lobo proposed to her on a platform decorated with candles arranged in a heart shape in Malibu, California Saturday as Kylie and several other friends watched from above.

