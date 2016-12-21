Kendall Jenner Steps Out With A$AP Rocky Again Following Dating Rumors -- See the Pic

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old "Wild for the Night" rapper were spotted going out for sushi at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Sunday night, and left together in Kendall's Ferrari. Kendall rocked a camouflage jacket to the dinner date, while Rocky sported a colorful Gucci leather jacket emblazoned with a bee.

