Fast-moving cold front brings more rain to California
A fast-moving cold front brought more rain and snow to California on Friday, starting in the north before giving the south a serious soaking. Los Angeles County was hit with heavy evening rains that were expected to get heavier still overnight before tapering off Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Dec 1
|Min
|16
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
|justin bieber transgender (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Jake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC