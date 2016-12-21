Electron-photon small-talk could have...

Electron-photon small-talk could have big impact on quantum computing

Thursday Dec 22

IMAGE: A Princeton University-led team has built a device that advances silicon-based quantum computers, which when built will be able to solve problems beyond the capabilities of everyday computers. The device... view more In a step that brings silicon-based quantum computers closer to reality, researchers at Princeton University have built a device in which a single electron can pass its quantum information to a particle of light.

