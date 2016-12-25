Drivers cautioned as winds sweep through Southern California
Strong winds are sweeping through Southern California for a second day, raising warnings about possible downed trees and power lines. Motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles, are urged to use caution Tuesday in mountain areas, where gusts could top 45 mph.
