DP Principal to Serve as Asst. Superintendent
The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education approved the selection of Shawn Carey, currently principal of Dos Pueblos High School, to serve as the district's assistant superintendent of secondary education at Tuesday's meeting. The vote was 5:0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Dec 1
|Min
|16
|Calabasas Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
|Australian man charged with attempted murder af...
|Oct '16
|guest
|1
|vote trump
|Oct '16
|teamtrump
|1
|Kim kardashinan
|Oct '16
|Billy
|1
|justin bieber transgender (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Jake
|5
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC