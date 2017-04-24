Martin Leads Day One of FLW Tour on L...

Martin Leads Day One of FLW Tour on Lake Cumberland

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: FishingWorld

Pro Scott Martin of Clewiston, FL, weighed a 5-bass limit totaling 19 lbs, 7 ozs, Thursday to grab the early lead. Pro Scott Martin of Clewiston, Florida, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 19 pounds, 7 ounces, Thursday to grab the early lead at the FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by T-H Marine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madisonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr 18 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr 7 friend 41
Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08) Oct '16 Crafter 34
I need a good honest waterwell company. (Jul '11) Aug '16 Michael Lee 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Oct '15 anon 18
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Sep '15 Jim 18
Brett wolfe (Jul '15) Aug '15 Cool 2
See all Madisonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madisonville Forum Now

Madisonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madisonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Madisonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC