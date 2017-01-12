Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter

Layla Wray, a 911 dispatch operator from Madisonville, Texas, answered a call in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 9 that no mother wants to hear. Cassidy, Wray's 14-year-old daughter, told her mother that the back porch of the house was on fire and that Wray's husband and son were trying to get their dogs out of the house.

