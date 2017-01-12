Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter
Layla Wray, a 911 dispatch operator from Madisonville, Texas, answered a call in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 9 that no mother wants to hear. Cassidy, Wray's 14-year-old daughter, told her mother that the back porch of the house was on fire and that Wray's husband and son were trying to get their dogs out of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Crafter
|34
|I need a good honest waterwell company. (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Michael Lee
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Sep '15
|Jim
|18
|Brett wolfe (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC