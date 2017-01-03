Escaped inmate spotted at Madisonville Buc-ee's Read Story KHOU.com Staff

Escaped inmate spotted at Madisonvill...

Tuesday Dec 13

As of Tuesday morning, authorities in Madisonville, north of Houston, said they were searching a field near the Buc-ee's after the inmate was reportedly spotted. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said dogs were tracking a scent northbound from the store toward FM 3091.

