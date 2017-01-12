Escaped inmate from Galveston County ...

Escaped inmate from Galveston County Jail captured in Madisonville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Chron

Escaped convict Dominic Potter shown in surveillance video from the Buc-ee's store in Madisonville, Texas, early Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. He was captured by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 16. Escaped convict Dominic Potter shown in surveillance video from the Buc-ee's store in Madisonville, Texas, early Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madisonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Willie Granville 1,025
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08) Oct '16 Crafter 34
I need a good honest waterwell company. (Jul '11) Aug '16 Michael Lee 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Oct '15 anon 18
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Sep '15 Jim 18
Brett wolfe (Jul '15) Aug '15 Cool 2
See all Madisonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madisonville Forum Now

Madisonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madisonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Madisonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC