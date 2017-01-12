Escaped inmate from Galveston County Jail captured in Madisonville
Escaped convict Dominic Potter shown in surveillance video from the Buc-ee's store in Madisonville, Texas, early Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. He was captured by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 16. Escaped convict Dominic Potter shown in surveillance video from the Buc-ee's store in Madisonville, Texas, early Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Bad mouthing Bedias (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Crafter
|34
|I need a good honest waterwell company. (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Michael Lee
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Sep '15
|Jim
|18
|Brett wolfe (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC