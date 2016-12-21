Authorities searching for Galveston inmate near Madisonville Buc-ee's
As of Tuesday morning, authorities in Madisonville, north of Houston, said they were searching a field near the Buc-ee's after the inmate was reportedly spotted. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said dogs are tracking a scent northbound from the store toward FM 3091.
