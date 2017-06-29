KY man seriously injured in crash in Jefferson Co., IL
A Madisonville, Kentucky man was taken to a hospital with major injuries after a crash in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, June 7. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 83 on I-64. Shawn Maturo, 36, was driving a 2001 Ford Excursion towing a trailer.
