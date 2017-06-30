Autopsy: Cause of death 'undetermined' for woman found in Trigg Co., KY
An autopsy on a Cadiz, Kentucky woman whose body was found in Trigg County, Kentucky on April 25 has been completed. The cause of death for Christina D. Edmonson, 33, has been listed as "undetermined."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Trosclair
|1 hr
|Tillman
|1
|Ahhhmazing Man in My Life
|3 hr
|Truth
|14
|Amazing day in Church with my wonderful husband
|3 hr
|Truth
|7
|How do you sleep with a fat woman?
|4 hr
|drink up
|9
|Where did the Lutz post go?
|7 hr
|Wendy
|54
|KY needs to go nuclear
|14 hr
|fair and balenced
|6
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|America great
|913
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC