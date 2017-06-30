Autopsy: Cause of death 'undetermined...

Autopsy: Cause of death 'undetermined' for woman found in Trigg Co., KY

Wednesday Jun 14

An autopsy on a Cadiz, Kentucky woman whose body was found in Trigg County, Kentucky on April 25 has been completed. The cause of death for Christina D. Edmonson, 33, has been listed as "undetermined."

