Shooting Sends Madisonville Man To Hospital

Thursday May 25

Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue Wednesday night. Madisonville Police said 29-year-old Gregory Matchem was the person shot around 10:40 PM.

