Shooting Sends Madisonville Man To Hospital
Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue Wednesday night. Madisonville Police said 29-year-old Gregory Matchem was the person shot around 10:40 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Hartford
|50 min
|Sarcastic one
|2
|Valerie M.
|1 hr
|uglygirl
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|yuoo
|859
|Dempsey street
|4 hr
|Jesse
|2
|who sells advocare in madisonville?
|4 hr
|Jesse
|3
|Muhl Co Jail vs Hopkins Co Jail? Help!
|11 hr
|muhl
|13
|Why don't some people tip at Sonic? (Aug '11)
|12 hr
|me
|387
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC