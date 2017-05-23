Police arrest suspect in Madisonville...

Police arrest suspect in Madisonville burglary

Friday May 5

According to police, around 10:30 Thursday night officers went to check out an alarm call at Country Cupboard in the 500 block of McCoy Ave. As officers searched the area, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Michael Dutton Sr., hiding behind another nearby business. Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter .

Madisonville, KY

