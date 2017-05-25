Patriot Award Presented to Madisonvil...

Patriot Award Presented to Madisonville Man

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WEHT

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense Office, presented their "Patriot Award" to Kevin McClearn on Wednesday. McClearn recently retired from the KYTC, Highway District 2, Madisonville, KY and was appreciated for his support he has provided to LCDR Jason Ward, a member of the United States Naval Reserve.

