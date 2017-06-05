Madisonville man arrested after U.S. ...

Madisonville man arrested after U.S. customs intercepts drugs from China

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Madisonville man is in jail after U.S. authorities intercepted a package of synthetic drugs from China, police say. According to the Hopkins Co Sheriff's Office, the package was initially intercepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it entered the United States from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madisonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
names of madisonville landlords (May '13) 19 min Nnnn 49
So thoughtful 22 min Rainbow 21
I hate children 51 min Jesus 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr ghtr 869
Brittany Dillingham (Oct '10) 1 hr Cheap 6
looking for a priest to bless/clean our home (Aug '12) 3 hr scared 127
madisonville nursing waitlist 2017 5 hr Cat 16
See all Madisonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madisonville Forum Now

Madisonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madisonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Madisonville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC