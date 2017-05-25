Fmr. coach pleads not guilty in Madis...

Fmr. coach pleads not guilty in Madisonville rape case

Thursday May 18

Police say he confessed to four different sexual encounters with a minor between October 2016 and February 2017. We're told the charges are the result of his position as a soccer coach.

