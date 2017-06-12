Attorney General: Madisonville Woman Indicted On Unlawful Transaction With A Minor
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky A Madisonville woman has been indicted by a Hopkins County grand jury on the charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree. Attorney General Andy Beshear's Office said that 46-year-old Kim Davis allegedly induced a minor to engage in unlawful activity involving a controlled substance between January 2016, and March 21, 2017, according to the indictment issued May 25. MERCER COUNTY, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey lardOs
|35 min
|Go Ho Go
|1
|Stop Trying To Start Drama
|39 min
|Go Ho Go
|30
|You must be miserable
|43 min
|Go Ho Go
|13
|Do the world a favor
|52 min
|Go Ho Go
|7
|Ever just think OMG this post is sbout me?
|1 hr
|Go Ho Go
|11
|Personalities
|1 hr
|Go Ho Go
|23
|Troy Bruce
|3 hr
|Go Ho Go
|12
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC