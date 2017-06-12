Attorney General: Madisonville Woman ...

Attorney General: Madisonville Woman Indicted On Unlawful Transaction With A Minor

Friday May 26

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky A Madisonville woman has been indicted by a Hopkins County grand jury on the charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree. Attorney General Andy Beshear's Office said that 46-year-old Kim Davis allegedly induced a minor to engage in unlawful activity involving a controlled substance between January 2016, and March 21, 2017, according to the indictment issued May 25. MERCER COUNTY, Ky.

