Woman found dead at house fire

The Paducah Sun via Kentucky Press News Service An elderly Kuttawa resident died as a result of a house fire Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police said. Patricia S. Hoss, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, which set off an alarm just after 6 a.m. Investigators believe that Hoss died as a result of the fire, but are awaiting confirmation from an autopsy scheduled for today at the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, police spokesman Jody Cash said.

