Two Women Charged with Theft in Madisonville
The Kentucky State Police have been investigating two females involved in reportedly shoplifting merchandise from the Pilot Truck Stop on Free Henry Ford Road in Madisonville, Kentucky. Authorities say one suspect has been identified as Emily Mitchell, 40 who was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500.
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin & Whitney Clark
|2 min
|for real
|16
|How now
|16 min
|ToyMakr
|1
|When someone has moved on
|2 hr
|Master of PuPPetz
|5
|Rick B and Kristen C
|3 hr
|Master of PuPPetz
|5
|Mud Sharks of Madisonville
|4 hr
|Boo Who
|13
|Good nail shop
|9 hr
|Master of PuPPetz
|2
|Dr Heather Ricketts (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|Kim Adams
|60
