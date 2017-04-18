Two Women Charged with Theft in Madis...

Two Women Charged with Theft in Madisonville

The Kentucky State Police have been investigating two females involved in reportedly shoplifting merchandise from the Pilot Truck Stop on Free Henry Ford Road in Madisonville, Kentucky. Authorities say one suspect has been identified as Emily Mitchell, 40 who was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500.

