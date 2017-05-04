KSP: Fugitive ripped out IV, ran away from Madisonville hospital
Kentucky State Police is asking for help to find a fugitive who authorities say escaped custody and is now on the run. According to KSP, 28-year-old Andrea K. Conrad was arrested Tuesday by troopers after a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a collision.
