KSP: Fugitive ripped out IV, ran away...

KSP: Fugitive ripped out IV, ran away from Madisonville hospital

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Kentucky State Police is asking for help to find a fugitive who authorities say escaped custody and is now on the run. According to KSP, 28-year-old Andrea K. Conrad was arrested Tuesday by troopers after a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a collision.

