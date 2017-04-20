Kentucky State Police searching for escaped fugitive
Officials say 28-year-old Andrea Conrad was arrested by KSP troopers after a pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a crash. Police say Conrad complained about pain she suffered as a result of the crash ad was taken to Baptist Health ER in Madisonville.
