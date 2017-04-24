Autopsy in inmate death indicates onl...

Autopsy in inmate death indicates only self-inflicted wounds

Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death By TPR Jody Cash, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 1, Mayfield, KY EDDYVILLE, KY - An autopsy was performed today at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville. The only signs of trauma appear to have been self-inflicted.

