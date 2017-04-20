$200K worth of drugs found during KY traffic stop, authorities say
Two men have been charged in connection with the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs into the Tri-State. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old David Lara, of Madisonville, and 46-year-old Daniel Ramage, of Nebo, were arrested Monday morning in connection with a 3-month-long investigation.
