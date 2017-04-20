$200K worth of drugs found during KY ...

$200K worth of drugs found during KY traffic stop, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Two men have been charged in connection with the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs into the Tri-State. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old David Lara, of Madisonville, and 46-year-old Daniel Ramage, of Nebo, were arrested Monday morning in connection with a 3-month-long investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madisonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word drop a word (Jan '12) 52 min MuchO 1,233
Its obvious why you wanted what we have 54 min MuchO 4
Street Outlaws getting area teens in trouble 1 hr MrFishroy 19
Timmy + Lois Burden (Oct '11) 4 hr Deadpool 3
Mud Sharks of Madisonville 5 hr MrFishroy 39
Darky has to be stopped 6 hr MrFishroy 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr Kilroy 760
See all Madisonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madisonville Forum Now

Madisonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madisonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madisonville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC