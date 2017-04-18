Van Winkle ties for 8th to pace Eagles
University of Southern Indiana Men's Golf junior Preston Van Winkle tied for eighth as he paced the Screaming Eagles at the UW-Parkside Spring Invitational at Otter Creek Golf Club. After firing a three-over 75 in the first round, Van Winkle shot an even par 72 on day two.
