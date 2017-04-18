Van Winkle ties for 8th to pace Eagles

Van Winkle ties for 8th to pace Eagles

Monday Mar 27

University of Southern Indiana Men's Golf junior Preston Van Winkle tied for eighth as he paced the Screaming Eagles at the UW-Parkside Spring Invitational at Otter Creek Golf Club. After firing a three-over 75 in the first round, Van Winkle shot an even par 72 on day two.

Madisonville, KY

