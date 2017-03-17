Two Great Danes attack a Madisonville child, causing deep lacerations to her face.
A Madisonville child was hospitalized after two dogs attacked her on Friday night. It was a frightening moment the family says they'll never forget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male Strippers coming?
|3 min
|soundzfun
|1
|Show someone JESUS Today! (Sep '16)
|4 min
|Tammys thought
|256
|Naked guy in woods
|7 min
|Captain obvious
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Trump forever
|665
|The Crowed House (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Jace
|44
|What Do You Know About Leslie Hook? (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|Rory1450
|6
|Letter
|8 hr
|Mee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC