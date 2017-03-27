Sunrise ShoutOut: Hopkins County Cent...

Sunrise ShoutOut: Hopkins County Central HS High Voltage dance team

Monday Mar 13

Our Sunrise ShoutOut on Thursday, March 9, 2017, goes to the High Voltage dance team from Hopkins County Central High School in Madisonville. The team was named National Hip Hop Champion at the NDA competition in Orlando.

