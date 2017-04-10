Southbound lanes open, single northbound lane opened after I-69 crash in Hopkins Co.
A section of Interstate 69 in Hopkins County was shut down because of a serious crash, according to Madisonville police. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet press release, both lanes of the Southbound bridge are reopened.
