17 lbs. of synthetic drugs found in Hopkins Co. bust

According to a press release from the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, authorities were able to get three search warrants in the Nebo and Madisonville after a joint investigation into the increase in synthetic drug cases in Hopkins County. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Josh E. Betar, 20-year-old Thomas W. Shelton and 19-year-old Amber Babbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.