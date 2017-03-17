17 lbs. of synthetic drugs found in Hopkins Co. bust
According to a press release from the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, authorities were able to get three search warrants in the Nebo and Madisonville after a joint investigation into the increase in synthetic drug cases in Hopkins County. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Josh E. Betar, 20-year-old Thomas W. Shelton and 19-year-old Amber Babbs.
