Coroner identifies victim in overnight Madisonville fire
The coroner says the victim is 22-year-old Kevin Conrad, of Hanson. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Corbley Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madisonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep posting lies
|4 hr
|Joe dirt
|1
|Brittany Sullivan
|4 hr
|Cashier
|6
|Dustin Coble
|5 hr
|Wanna B RoyalT
|6
|Insecure
|6 hr
|Clapback
|21
|Can another man adopt if biological father is u... (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Wanna B RoyalT
|108
|Happy Valentines Day
|9 hr
|Wanna B RoyalT
|3
|Shooting
|9 hr
|Wanna B RoyalT
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madisonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC