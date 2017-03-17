CAPTURED: Suspect wanted for murder in Princeton, KY in custody

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department, a teen wanted in connection to the murder of another teen in Princeton, Kentucky has been located and arrested. Deshaun La'Keith Palmer, also known as Shaun P., of Madisonville was wanted on a murder charge in the shooting death of De'Aryn Hamilton, 15, of Princeton, on Monday, Feb. 13. Officers say they responded to a report of shots fired around 8:11 p.m. on Monday.

