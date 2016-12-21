KSP search for escaped inmate from Todd Co. Detention Center

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on Monday, Dec. 5. On Monday around 12:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville was contacted by the Todd County Detention Center in reference to an escapee. Troopers were told the inmate was on work release at the Trenton Community Center when he escaped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.