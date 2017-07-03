Were the Founding Fathers White Supremacists? Liberals Seem To Think So
Lest we forget that the left considers the American founding our original sin, a recent string of articles, law suits, and so-called "activism" is taking aim at America's founding fathers. They were too white, too male, not woke enough, some owned slaves.
