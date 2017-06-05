Walker's proposed road-funding deal g...

Walker's proposed road-funding deal gets lukewarm response

There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from Friday Jul 7, titled Walker's proposed road-funding deal gets lukewarm response. In it, SFGate reports that:

In this June 5, 2017 photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks during a news conference in Madison, Wis. Gov. Walker put forward what he's calling a "reasonable proposal" that would tap federal money and lower borrowing to pay for roads, but it was unclear Thursday, July 6, 2017, whether it would be enough to unite Republicans who control the Legislature and are searching for a budget deal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

18,033

Casper, WY

#1 22 hrs ago
There is ONLY one answer: put in tollbooths at the Illinois border in Kenosha at I-94 & Beloit at I-39 and collect a dollar from EVERY Illinois vehicle entering our state. That is it for always and forever.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
A Deplorable

Burlington, WI

#2 21 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
There is ONLY one answer: put in tollbooths at the Illinois border in Kenosha at I-94 & Beloit at I-39 and collect a dollar from EVERY Illinois vehicle entering our state. That is it for always and forever.
I thought you live in Wyoming?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free lap dances tonite 1 hr The Distributor 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) 3 hr Snapme 15
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Jul 8 Cathy 217
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Jul 8 Cathy 3
Wisconsin former prison in mates returning home Jul 8 Cathy 2
Lady Forward Jun 28 Madcity_Fats 1
News DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc... Jun 27 CodeTalker 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC