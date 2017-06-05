Walker's proposed road-funding deal gets lukewarm response
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from Friday Jul 7, titled Walker's proposed road-funding deal gets lukewarm response.
In this June 5, 2017 photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks during a news conference in Madison, Wis. Gov. Walker put forward what he's calling a "reasonable proposal" that would tap federal money and lower borrowing to pay for roads, but it was unclear Thursday, July 6, 2017, whether it would be enough to unite Republicans who control the Legislature and are searching for a budget deal.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
18,033
#1 22 hrs ago
There is ONLY one answer: put in tollbooths at the Illinois border in Kenosha at I-94 & Beloit at I-39 and collect a dollar from EVERY Illinois vehicle entering our state. That is it for always and forever.
#2 21 hrs ago
I thought you live in Wyoming?
