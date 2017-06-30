Restaurant review: 4's across the board for Ohio Tavern

While it doesn't offer a large selection of food, the tacos, tamales and Mexican street corn at Madison's Ohio Tavern make for some of the best 'bar food' in town, writes Gazette restaurant reviewer Bill Livick. Menu: The Ohio Tavern doesn't offer a wide range of dining options, but its tacos, tamales and Mexican street corn amount to some of the best "bar food" in town - all for $4 apiece.

