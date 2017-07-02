Rare butterfly thrives on, and becaus...

Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

It sounds strange, but a rare butterfly has been found by federal wildlife officials to be thriving on U.S. military bases. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife endangered species expert says the frosted elfin has been confirmed at Westover Air Reserve Base and Camp Edwards in Massachusetts; Fort McCoy in Wisconsin; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; and the New Hampshire State Military Reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Forward Jun 28 Madcity_Fats 1
News DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc... Jun 27 CodeTalker 1
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Jun 19 God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Jun 19 God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC