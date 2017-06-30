Patricia Ann Buggs, Janesville, WI

Patricia Ann Buggs, age 80, of Janesville, died Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI, following a short battle with cancer of the esophagus. She was born on July 22, 1936 in Janesville, the daughter of Jacob and Evelyn Helmers.

