One person seriously hurt in Sun Prai...

One person seriously hurt in Sun Prairie motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Sun Prairie Fire, EMS, and Police responded to a car vs motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue early Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Forward Jun 28 Madcity_Fats 1
News DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc... Jun 27 CodeTalker 1
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Jun 19 God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Jun 19 God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC