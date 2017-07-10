Illegal diversion of opioids linked to cluster outbreak of Serratia marcescens bacteria
An illegal diversion of opioids by a hospital nurse tampering with syringes was responsible for a cluster outbreak of Serratia marcescens , a gram-negative bacteria, according to research published online today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology , the journal of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. Five patients admitted to five different hospital wards within University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin developed identical bacteria strains.
