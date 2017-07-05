Glass defect leads Madison brewer Kar...

Glass defect leads Madison brewer Karben4 to recall beer bottles

The Madison brewery says it was notified by its bottle manufacturer that certain bottles may have a flaw that can result in a loss of carbonation and the potential for a small piece of glass to break and fall into the bottle. Here's how to determine if you bought any of the recalled bottles, according to Karben4: Consumers can determine whether they have unopened bottles affected by this voluntary recall by looking at the bottom of the bottle.

