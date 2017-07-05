Damaging storms to strike Michigan to Iowa on Thursday
Intense thunderstorms will threaten the midwestern United States with hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes by the end of the week. The contrast of 90-degree Fahrenheit heat and high humidity ahead of a system and cooler, drier air in its wake will aid in storm development and intensity late Thursday and Thursday night.
