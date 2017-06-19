Woman who abused, abandoned Misty the dog receives 4-month jail sentence
The woman who crudely tried to euthanize her dog by hitting the ill, black Labrador mix in the head with a hammer, and then abandoning the animal in a zipped, duffel bag near a roadside, received a four month jail sentence. 58-year old Terri Lynn Benson of Pardeeville will report to jail later this month.
