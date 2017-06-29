WMMM/Madison Celebrates Anniversary T...

WMMM/Madison Celebrates Anniversary This Holiday Weekend

On JULY 4th at 1:05p, ENTERCOM Triple A WMMM /MADISON, WI signed on 26 years ago. Morning show JONATHAN and KITTY will be counting down the top 26 songs of every year Triple M has been on the air through this 4th of JULY holiday weekend.

