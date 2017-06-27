Wisconsin road repair budget talks break down
MADISON, Wis. - Budget talks between Wisconsin Assembly and Senate Republicans broke down Tuesday, with leaders from both sides abruptly ending a closed-door meeting and calling each other's position on how to pay for road construction projects "laughable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc...
|18 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC