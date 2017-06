Wisconsin mill that exploded had been reprimanded on safety

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: In this photo provided by Jeff Lange, firefighters work at the scene following an explosion and fire at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Recovery crews searched a mountain of debris on Thursday following a fatal explosion late Wednesday at the corn mill plant, which injured about a dozen people and leveled parts of the sprawling facility in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.